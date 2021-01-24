Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 624,404 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $19,740,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

