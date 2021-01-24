Insider Selling: Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,337,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,432.46.

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. Peruvian Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.10.

Get Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) alerts:

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) Company Profile

Duran Ventures Inc engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.