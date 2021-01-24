Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells 61,406,500 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $30.24 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

