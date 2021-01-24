Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Sells $37,732,499.76 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -202.64 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

