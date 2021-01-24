Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $379,005.06 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.57 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

