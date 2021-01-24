Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yulun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $263.00 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $263.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

