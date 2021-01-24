Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells 3,124 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $72,530.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

