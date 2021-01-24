Insight Chain (INB) Price Hits $1.56 on Exchanges

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004819 BTC on exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $544.38 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00063952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003745 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003158 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.