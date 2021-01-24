Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $99,460.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.