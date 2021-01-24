Insu Acquisition Corp Iii’s (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) Quiet Period To End on January 27th

Insu Acquisition Corp Iii’s (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. Insu Acquisition Corp Iii had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IIIIU opened at $11.12 on Friday. Insu Acquisition Corp Iii has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

