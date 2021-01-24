INT (INT) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. INT has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $857,982.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.