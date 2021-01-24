INT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $644,945.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $644,945.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT is intchain.io.

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.