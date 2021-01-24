Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Intel has raised its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.