Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.