Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

