Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

