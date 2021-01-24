Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Intelsat stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $122.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.74. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.00 million. Analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

