Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

