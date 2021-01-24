Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,231,206.96 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

