Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $66.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,506 shares of company stock valued at $67,340,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

