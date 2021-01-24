Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

