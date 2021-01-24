International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,134 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,837,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,282,557 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

MRNA opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.