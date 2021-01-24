International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 324.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after buying an additional 189,681 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.