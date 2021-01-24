International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $117.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

