International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $528,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $32.90 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

