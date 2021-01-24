International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $571,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

