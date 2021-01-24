International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

