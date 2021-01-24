International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

