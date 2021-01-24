International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after buying an additional 1,002,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 121,374 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $119.46 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.43 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

