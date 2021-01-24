International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in International Seaways by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.