Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

IDXG opened at $4.03 on Friday. Interpace Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

