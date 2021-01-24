Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

INTU stock opened at $374.85 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 645.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

