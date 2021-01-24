Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

