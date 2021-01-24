Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,067% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

