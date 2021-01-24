Investors Purchase Large Volume of Digimarc Call Options (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,350 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 293 call options.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Bernard Whitney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,700.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,153 over the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.