Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

