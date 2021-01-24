Investors Research Corp Has $38,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,243 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

