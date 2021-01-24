iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) Shares Down 0.3%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.