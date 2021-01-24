iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.