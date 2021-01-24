iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 302.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

