Italo (XTA) Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Italo has a market cap of $44,025.67 and approximately $205.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.