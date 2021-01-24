Italo (XTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $178.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $41,857.40 and approximately $178.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00281698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

