Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Head to Head Analysis

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Jaco Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55% Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaco Electronics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avnet and Jaco Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29 Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential downside of 22.55%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avnet and Jaco Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.22 -$31.08 million $1.54 25.51 Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jaco Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet.

Summary

Avnet beats Jaco Electronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Jaco Electronics

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

