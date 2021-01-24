Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

PHM opened at $48.89 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

