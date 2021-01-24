Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

JDEPF stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.12.

Jde Peets Company Profile

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.