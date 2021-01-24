Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

