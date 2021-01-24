Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades See results about (LON:J) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about (LON:J) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

J has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered See results about to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

