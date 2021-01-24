Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Brands in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMBBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

