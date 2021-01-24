Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLPEY. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold.

GLPEY opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

