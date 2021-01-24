Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

FANUY opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

